MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After lots of gunfire and tear gas were deployed in a nearly seven hour long standoff Friday in Saraland, the suspect, Christopher Cavette, was ordered by a judge to receive a mental health evaluation.

Mobile County’s Sheriff, Paul Burch, spoke out about the training his deputies get to deal with these situations.

Sheriff Burch says their office doesn’t have a set policy on how deputies should respond to orders where the person may be mentally ill. However, bi-annual trainings have been in place since before he took office in January to help deputies navigate these kinds of situations before calling in their tactical team.

With mental health issues being the core of some of their calls, these trainings are needed now more than ever.

“We do training with mental health professionals and not just formal training, we have informal meetings and conferences because it is ever changing and a very serious situation throughout Mobile County,” said Burch.

Burch says their goal is to always try to deescalate the situation first.

“We always try to talk to the person, in the beginning but again, depending on the situation, there are going to be those cases that there’s just nothing else you can do,” said Burch. “This could have ended very differently.”

Local mental health provider, AltaPointe, weighed in saying empathy is what most law enforcement agencies are missing in these kinds of situations and they hope to partner with MCSO in the future.

“Their academy doesn’t teach empathy, it teaches if you see this (a gun), your first instinct is you have to pull your weapon and protect, ” said associate director of crisis services with AltaPointe, Dr. Cindy Gipson. “As a therapist, my first instinct is to talk about it. Let’s find out what’s going on and, you know, put the gun down and let’s have a discussion. Getting them to use just a little bit of that perspective is going to help them in doing their everyday job.”

Burch says he’s open to implementing ideas that will help deputies respond to situations that involve someone battling mental health.

“I will always embrace any kind of mental health training because it makes the deputies more effective and, hopefully it will prevent, you know, more situations like this,” said Burch.

AltaPointe already has a partnership with Mobile Police Department to help officers respond to calls by using mental health intervention and de-escalation techniques.