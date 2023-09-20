MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A grease blockage caused a 1,500-gallon wastewater overflow on Spring Hill Avenue, according to Mobile County Health Department officials.

Workers with the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System were called to a sanitary sewer overflow on Wednesday near Carondolet Apartments.

Crews reclaimed 1,000 gallons of the overflow, but 500 gallons went into Three Mile Creek. The blockage has been cleared, according to the health department.

A grease blockage can happen when people put foods containing fats, grease or oil down drains. Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises locals to take precautions when encountering standing water.

People should also take precautions when using Three Mile Creek for recreational purposes. Seafood harvested in the area should be cooked thoroughly before eating.