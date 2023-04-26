MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System School Board will discuss the possibility of resuming its title for the Central High School property at their board meeting on Thursday, according to the board meeting agenda.

The Board of School Commissioners sold Central High School to the State of Alabama Board of Education in 1991 on behalf of Bishop State Community College. The deed at the time had a revisionary clause, which allowed the Mobile County School Board to resume its title of the property if certain criteria were met. The criteria include:

The property being used for purposes other than public education for more than 30 days in any calendar year

The property ceases to be used for public education for 180 consecutive days

According to the agenda, the property has not been used for public education in the past 180 days. The board plans to use the property for educational purposes.

Central High School was originally constructed as a junior and senior high school for Black students in 1923, according to a 1995 booklet. At the time, the construction cost $40,000, which is equivalent to $706,000 today. The school was originally named After Paul Laurence Dunbar and comprised of three city blocks. Dunbar continued to be a high school until the end of the 1946 – 47 school year. It was reopened in September of 1947 as a junior high school.

In September 1947, Mobile Board of School commissioners decided to establish a new four-year high school for Black students. Center High School opened that same month. The school continued to grow through the 50s when they added twelve more rooms to the high school.

In 1954, the Supreme Court case of Brown v. Board of Education gave rise to the desegregation of schools and a federal judge ordered all Mobile County schools to be completely segregated.

The graduating class of 1970 was the last class to receive their high school diplomas from Central High School. The school officially closed in 1971.

Once the school was given to Bishop State Community College in 1991, renovations began on the old high school. The school was named the Baker-Gaines Central Campus.