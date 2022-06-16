MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Recycling Center was awarded a $200,000 grant for a new glass pulverizer.

Currently, the recycling center ships glass out of state for processing, making it hard to keep up with community demand. The county recycling center has seen an overall increase in recycling in the past several years. With a lack of staffing, the center cut its hours back in 2021.

With the new pulverizer, the county will stop shipping out recycled glass to the Pensacola processing facility. Recycling glass in-house will cut shipping costs and make Mobile Co. less reliant on the Pensacola facility.

Mobile County shut down its recycling operations for several months because they simply couldn’t ship their recyclables to the Pensacola facility. The Pensacola facility closed twice, halting Mobile recycling operations after it was damaged in Hurricane Sally and later in a fire.

The $200,000 grant will include:

A glass pulverizer

Hoppers for loading glass, receiving processed material

A pad for equipment and storage space for pulverized sand and gravel

Alabama Recycling Fund grant was given to Mobile County by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.