UPDATE (10:42 a.m.): Mobile County Public Schools lifted its “secure perimeter” procedures Monday morning, according to a MCPSS Facebook post. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office sent a “Be on the look out” alert to MCPSS for a mental hospital patient who had trespassed on school property and made a “general threat.”

When that person, Clint Barnard, was found later in the morning, MCPSS lifted the “secure perimeter” procedures.

MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill wrote in the Facebook post that the school day was not interrupted by the procedures.

“The sheriff’s office and our school security continue to work diligently to keep our schools safe,” wrote Threadgill. “We assure you that should further notification be warranted, you as parents will be notified. Inside our schools, our day is progressing as normal inside all of our buildings.

UPDATE (10:17 a.m.): Clint Austin Bernard, who earlier on Monday left a mental hospital without telling officials and set off a ‘secure perimeter’ for Mobile County Public Schools, has been located at his home, according to a Tweet from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE (9:42 a.m.): Mobile Public School officials said all MCPSS schools were placed on secure perimeter after the Mobile County Sheriff’s Officer alerted the schools that a mental hospital patient who has made general threats about schools in the past left a hospital without notifying officials.

The MCSO is looking for Clint Austin Barnard, 39. He drives a white 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with license plate number 2A036NA. If you see him, you are asked to call the MCSO at 251-574-8633.

A secure perimeter, which is different than a lockdown, means doors are locked and outdoor activities are limited.

Barnard has trespassed on school property and made general threat, but he has not made any threats about a particular school, according to officials.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — All Mobile County Public Schools were under a “secure perimeter” Monday morning, according to a MCPSS official. This was done under the advice of law enforcement.

A school official said outdoor activities were limited and no one can leave buildings.

When WKRG News 5 reached out for comment, school officials said they were still working to gather more details.

