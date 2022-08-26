MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Construction delays for Mobile County Public Schools are pushing back the completion date for four high school football stadiums.

The stadiums are for LeFlore, Vigor, BC Rain and Davidson. Currently, these four schools do not have an on-campus stadium.

Initially, Mobile County Public Schools planned five stadiums, but the land the Williamson stadium was set to be built on is owned by Alabama Power.

The district hoped to open LeFlore and Vigor’s stadiums this football season, but a spokesperson sais supply and demand issues, along with weather, have impacted the construction timeline.

The district reports LeFlore’s stadium is the closest to completion. At Leflore, Vigor and BC Rain bleachers and scoreboards are installed. Construction at Davidson is further behind.

The district said if construction at Leflore or Vigor finishes ahead of the Spring, we may see some events at the stadiums before the end of the school year.