Mobile Co. Public Schools name Teachers of the Year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System named Teachers of the Year in elementary, middle and high schools.

Carey Arensberg teaches 5th grade. The 7-year veteran was recognized for reaching students academically but also making lasting connections through her involvement in Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Two of her little brothers were there today for the award at George Hall Elementary School.

“Just seeing the growth from the kids and the experiences I get to have with them, watching them grow and watching them grow up—it’s the best program ever,” said Arensberg.

At Phillips Prep, school officials recognized Cheryl Burch as the middle school Teacher of the Year. Butch gave up a career as a business executive to go back to the classroom and teach history.

“There was just something that was missing, and leaving the business world and making that decision when the opportunity came–I mean my husband asked me what would you like to do, I said to teach and he said well, let’s do it,” she said.

At Bryant High School, David Dai, the son of Vietnamese immigrants was named the high school Teacher of the Year. He grew up in Bayou La Batre and teaches at Bryant to give back to the community and serve as a role model for other Asian students.

“It’s truly an honor that I can help give back to the community that helped foster this kind of service-oriented mindset within me,” said Dai.

Dai is a math teacher at Bryant.

