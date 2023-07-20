MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Some Mobile County Public School teachers are left wondering when they’ll receive their next check after they say they haven’t been paid for working this summer.

A few of those teachers have taken to a Facebook group to express their concerns.

According to the Mobile County Education Association, teachers are to be paid once a month, normally at the end of the month.

WKRG spoke with the school district spokesperson who says the delay is a payroll processing issue but that there was never a specific date for when employees would be paid for the summer.

One teacher union representative says teachers should have been notified there was a delay.

“It’s a strain, especially for teachers,” said Peter Kupfer, a local teacher union representative. “A little communication would go a long way and people that have been doing this for the last couple of years now, you know, based on the last time they got paid, their expectation was probably shortly after they finish the work.”

Eric Beck with Mobile County Education Association says they’ve received several phone calls from their members with concerns about their summer pay. He believes employees should be patient as MCPSS works through the issue.

“Our office has been in contact with human resources with the mobile school system, and we have been told that it’s a paperwork processing issue…Human Resources is doing their best to get those paperwork issues resolved and people paid,” said Beck. “I encourage anybody that’s a member of the Alabama Education Association to contact our office, we have no problem walking folks through the information that we receive from human resources,” said Beck.

A spokesperson with the school system told News 5 teachers, nurses, paraprofessionals, and custodians should get paid sometime next week.