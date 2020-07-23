Mobile Co. License Commission workers test positive for COVID-19, as safety protocols continue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three Mobile County License Commission employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mobile County License Commissioner Nick Matranga told WKRG News 5 the three workers are all recovering.

Safety protocols were already in place before the positive tests. Matranga says the commission split the staff, with half working from home, the other half working in the office.

Masks are required for all employees and customers. Matranga says the offices are deep cleaned weekly by a professional cleaning company, as well as daily enhanced cleaning and disinfection.

A reservation system is in place to limit people inside of the building, as well as to make it easier for the limited staff working to help customers. This decision was made because the 6-foot social distance requirements would have stretched lines outside and around the building. With summer heating up, this was not something Matranga wanted customers to endure.

To make an appointment, call (251) 574 – 8551. An online appointment scheduling option will also be available soon.

