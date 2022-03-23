MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After a violent weekend in Mobile, one juvenile court judge is asking people to do more to stop violence in the city, specifically among teens.

Mobile County Juvenile Court Judge Edmond Naman said the violence should be a wake-up call for everyone and is asking everyone to do better for the kids in the community.

19 shootings in three days caused concern for many, including city leaders.

Judge Naman said he’s seeing a troubling trend, specifically among children in the community.

“I think in our community we have thousands of children that are not going to school, not working. What do you think they’re doing right now? They’re using drugs, they’re not being supervised by their parents. And they’re congregating with other kids who are in that same boat. Kids that don’t have anything to lose in their life. If we don’t gain control of this, we’re just going to see more of it,” said Naman.

He said in just the first three months of 2022, they’ve seen about half of the number of juveniles involved in gun-related crimes as they did for the entire year in 2021. “Last year I think we had somewhere around 50 gun-related crimes, already we have 26 involving robbery, murder or even just having a weapon right now,” said Naman.

Currently, there are more than 50 boys at Strickland and 11 girls. He said he’s seeing children who don’t have any supervision and are using drugs, hanging with other kids in the same boat.

“We’ve got a lot of children who are looking to some type of belonging and they’re belonging to the wrong groups right now. There are just too many guns on the street, too many opportunities for them to get in trouble. We have got to appeal to parents, please help us with your child,” said Naman.

He’s asking parents to get involved with their kids’ lives. “My message to parents today: Please step up. But let me also tell you, if your child has a gun, do something about it. Because if I have to do something about it, it’s going to be aggressive, and it’s going to be designed to save their life. Please help us,” said Naman.

Naman said it’s also a community effort to make sure the youth are on the right track.

“If you’re a person in our community right now and you’re disgusted by what they’re seeing, do something about it,” said Naman.

Naman asks for parents who need help with their kids to call them, they can help put parents and kids in contact with programs to help them.