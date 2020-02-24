Mobile Co. judge answers voting FAQs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Election season is in full swing, and Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis is addressing frequently asked questions about voting.
The information below is from a press release addressing voter information. You can view the full document here.
- I TURNED IN A VOTER REGISTRATION APPLICATION. AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE? Just because you turned in a voter registration application does not necessarily mean you are registered to vote. Once your application has been processed by the Mobile County Board of Registrars, you should receive an acknowledgment from the registrars indicating the status of your application. This acknowledgment will be a voter identification card confirming that you are registered to vote.
- I TURN 18 AFTER THE VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE, BUT BEFORE THE ELECTION. CAN I VOTE IN THAT ELECTION? Yes. As long as you turn 18 years of age before the election, even if your birthday is after the voter registration deadline, you can register to vote.
- IT’S THE DAY BEFORE THE ELECTION AND I FORGOT TO REGISTER TO VOTE. IS IT TOO LATE? Yes, it is too late to vote for that election. To participate in the 2020 Primary Election, the citizen must submit the application before registration closes for that election (February 17, 2020). When the registration process resumes, a person can register to vote for future elections.
- I AM A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY OR I CAN NOT READ AND WRITE, ARE THERE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS AVAILABLE FOR ME? Yes. ALL Mobile County election polls are compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Further, Mobile County’s voting machine system, includes equipment designed to address most disability situations and situations where a voter can not read and write.
- ARE CANDIDATES ALLOWED TO CAMPAIGN OUTSIDE MY POLLING PLACE? Yes. Campaigning is permitted outside a polling precinct. However, this activity must not be closer than 30 feet to the entrance of the polling place. If the polling place is within a building, the campaigning must be no closer than 30 feet to the entrance to the building.
- MAY I WEAR CAMPAIGN BUTTONS OR TEE SHIRTS OR HATS WITH POLITICAL ADVERTISEMENTS ON THEM INTO THE POLLING PLACE? Yes. However, the voter should not leave any campaign materials in the po
- MAY I TAKE PHOTOGRAPHS OR VIDEOTAPE INSIDE MY POLLING CENTER? Alabama law permits a VOTER to take a photograph of their PERSONAL ballot- BUT NOTHING ELSE WITHIN AN ELECTION POLL. Voters have a right to cast their ballot in secrecy and in private. Photography or videotaping inside a polling place may actually intimidate voters exercising their right to vote.
- WHY DO I HAVE TO IDENTIFY A POLITICAL PARTY PREFERENCE, IN ORDER TO VOTE? WHY CAN’T I VOTE FOR CANDIDATES ON BOTH PARTIES’ BALLOTS? A primary election is part of the nominating process for a political party. It is used to select the person who will represent a party in the general election. A voter is required to choose one political party’s primary over another because a voter cannot participate in the nomination of both parties’ candidates. However, in the general election, a voter will be able to “split” their ticket and vote for candidates from each political party or cast a “write-in” ballot for someone whose name is not on the printed ballot.
- DO I HAVE TO FURNISH IDENTIFICATION BEFORE I WILL BE PERMITTED TO VOTE? Yes. There are MANY acceptable forms of identification for voting purposes. Acceptable forms of identification include: current Alabama drivers license; valid Alabama non-driver identification card; valid Alabama voter identification card containing the photograph of the voter; valid identification card issued by a branch, department, agency, or entity of the State of Alabama; valid identification card issued by a branch, department, agency, or entity of the United States Government authorized to issue personal identification; valid United States passport, passport card or “global entry” card; valid employee identification card containing the photograph of the voter and issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the State of Alabama or any Alabama county, Alabama municipality, Alabama board, Alabama “authority” or other entity of the State of Alabama; valid employee identification card containing the photograph of the voter and issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the United States Government; valid student OR employee identification card issued by a public OR private college, university, or postgraduate technical or professional school located within the State of Alabama, provided such card contains the photograph of the voter; valid United States military identification card provided the card contains the photograph of the voter; valid tribal identification card provided the card contains the photograph of the voter.
- I WAS ISSUED AND HAVE COMPLETED AN ABSENTEE BALLOT, CAN I RETURN THE BALLOT TO MY VOTING PRECINCT INSTEAD OF MAILING OR DELIVERING IT TO THE ABSENTEE ELECTION MANAGER’S OFFICE? No. You cannot return an absentee ballot to a voting precinct. You can either mail it (make certain it is postmarked with the day preceding the election or hand delivered by the voter to the Absentee Ballot Manager’s office by 12: 00 o ‘clock noon on the Primary Election Day (March 3, 2020).