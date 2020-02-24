Mobile Co. judge answers voting FAQs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The deadline to apply for absentee ballots for the March 3, 2020, Primary Election in Mobile County is Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 5 p.m. Applications for absentee voting are available at the Absentee Election Manager's office on the first floor of the Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government St., Mobile, AL. Applications are also available on the Probate Court's Internet website.

Alabama law prohibits multiple applications being mailed in the same envelope. Any qualified voter may submit an absentee ballot application by mail or in-person to the Absentee Election Manager's Office for the following reasons: