MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Health Department announced the COVID-19 Response Team will no longer provide rapid COVID-19 testing at its Festival Centre location starting Friday, March 11 at 6 p.m.

MCHD said anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and contact their healthcare provider. Vaccines will still be provided at the Festival Centre. Those wishing to receive Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines on Saturdays will need to visit the Keeler Memorial Building in downtown Mobile. This service will be from 8 a.m. to noon in the old Urgent Care at the front of the building.

During the week, vaccines will be available at the Festival Centre as well as other MCHD vaccine events, but these will be on a first come first serve basis. No appointments will be made for these events.