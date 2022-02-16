MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department will offer COVID-19 testing Friday, Feb. 18 for those who may have the virus.

The MCHD received about 2,000 Rapid BinaxNOW antigen tests, which will only last for a limited time. If you would like to get a rapid test, you need to make an appointment online.

Testing will only be available to 100 people per day, according to Dr. Rendi Murphree with the MCHD. Tests can only be made via appointment.

The Festival Centre will be open for testing starting Friday, Feb. 18 and will continue through March 11. The centre is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of Airport Boulevard and Montlimar Drive in West Mobile.

Residents must show proof of appointment when they arrive at the centre for testing. If you would like to make an appointment, click the link here.

The Festival Centre will close Feb. 28 and March 1 in observance of Mardi Gras. Vaccines are offered at outreach events and the clinic.