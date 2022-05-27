MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is warning residents about a scam where callers are posing as insurance agents for personal information.

The MCHD has received reports of residents getting calls from a scammer claiming to be an insurance agent with the MCHD. The caller then asks for personal information from the resident. Personal information could include your bank account, credit card or Social Security number.

The MCHD urges residents to never give out personal information to anyone posing as an insurance agent from the MCHD. Employees will not call residents and ask for “private information,” according to a Facebook post from the MCHD.