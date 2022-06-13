MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the National Weather Service of Mobile issuing a heat advisory, the Mobile County Health Department offered some tips on what to do to avoid health issues associated with the heat.

The high temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s but with the high humidity in the area, the heat index is expected to be near 110 degrees. Heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat strokes are possible with the high heat index. Here are some tips from MCHD on what to do to avoid these health issues:

Drink more fluids regardless of your activity level. Do not wait until you are thirsty to drink.

Do not drink liquids that contain caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar. They cause you to lose more body fluid. Also, avoid very cold drinks because they can cause stomach cramps

Stay indoors and, if at all possible, stay in an air-conditioned place. If your home does not have to air-condition, go to a shopping mall or public library. Even a few hours spent in air-conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.

Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, fans will not prevent heat-related illness. Moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Never leave children (or anyone else) or pets in a closed, parked vehicle.

Visit adults at risk at least twice a day and closely watch them for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Infants and young children need more frequent watching.

If you must be out in the heat do things such as limit your outdoor activity to morning and evening and try to rest often in shady areas.