MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department they will begin night-time spraying to combat mosquitos this week. That decision comes after traps in the county showed enough of the pesky insects to warrant control operations.

There are 50 spray zones in Mobile County and the areas are treated by trap data, complaints and observations by MCHD inspectors. Two different chemical insecticides will be rotated so that the mosquito population doesn’t build a tolerance.

“MCHD provides a comprehensive program through its Vector Services department. This includes mosquito surveillance, disease surveillance, public health education, larviciding (larvae control), and adulticiding (adult mosquito control) to track, monitor, and control mosquitoes. Vector Services also assesses the potential for mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile Virus (WNV), Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), and St. Louis Encephalitis through its sentinel chicken program. Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County

According to Dr. Michaels, there are over 50 species of mosquitoes in Mobile County.