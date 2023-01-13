The best way to load a gardening cart is by bending at the knees and keeping your spine straight — it’s easier on your back.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System is offering monthly webinars on “gardening topics that will be specifically curated for South Alabama,” according to a Facebook post from Mobile County Extension-ACES.

The live webinars are free, but you must register ahead of time to attend. A Zoom link will be sent to the email you submit. The sessions will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m..

Schedule

Date Topic Jan. 19 Proven Plants For South Alabama Feb. 16 Pruning Basics March 16 Growing Small Fruits April 20 All About Blueberries

You can register at this link. The webinars are held every third Thursday of the month.