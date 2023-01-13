MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System is offering monthly webinars on “gardening topics that will be specifically curated for South Alabama,” according to a Facebook post from Mobile County Extension-ACES.
The live webinars are free, but you must register ahead of time to attend. A Zoom link will be sent to the email you submit. The sessions will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m..
Schedule
|Date
|Topic
|Jan. 19
|Proven Plants For South Alabama
|Feb. 16
|Pruning Basics
|March 16
|Growing Small Fruits
|April 20
|All About Blueberries
You can register at this link. The webinars are held every third Thursday of the month.