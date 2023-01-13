MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System is offering monthly webinars on “gardening topics that will be specifically curated for South Alabama,” according to a Facebook post from Mobile County Extension-ACES.

The live webinars are free, but you must register ahead of time to attend. A Zoom link will be sent to the email you submit. The sessions will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m..

Schedule

DateTopic
Jan. 19Proven Plants For South Alabama
Feb. 16Pruning Basics
March 16Growing Small Fruits
April 20All About Blueberries

You can register at this link. The webinars are held every third Thursday of the month.