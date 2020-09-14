Mobile Co. EMA prepares for Tropical Storm Sally

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Emergency Management Agency’s main concern with Sally is the amount of rainfall expected and how to prepare for it.

Preparations have begun for Tropical Storm Sally in Mobile County and along the coast. Residents getting ready too, Bailey Duos said, “I own a business downtown and pretty much all of downtown is in a flood plane so I think everyone should be on guard for that, be prepared for that.” Flooding of course expected on the coast of Dauphin Island too.

We spoke with Mobile County EMA shortly after they spoke with The National Weather Service Mobile for planning purposes. Deputy Director Mike Evans continuing with that concern on rainfall. and flooding that will inevitably come with it. we will see flash flooding in the city and other parts of the county during the storm, but we will also see some flooding post-storm,” Evans said. Seven to ten inches is expected inland and ten to fifteen in the southern portion of the county and flooding to go along with it.

Another concern for EMA is that there may be a possibility of storm surges for the bay and the coast. “If the storm tracks back further to the east those numbers certainty could increase, but right now with the current model runs it’s looking like a two to four-foot surge.”

EMA says shelters will also be opening with COVID-19 safety in mind for the southern portion of the county. Those location are expected to be released later on.

