Mobile County EMA estimates $16 million in damages/costs from Hurricane Sally

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) –The hot topic throughout the aftermath of Hurricane Sally is the question of when a federal emergency declaration from FEMA will happen, Mobile County EMA giving us that insight.

Mobile County EMA tells us they are still accessing damage and gathering totals, they planned on sending those numbers into FEMA by Friday night. Mike Evans, the MCEMA Deputy director saying he is confident they will well surpass the required amount. “That number right now looks to be about $16 million and that’s for the entire county.”

That $16 million coming before they had everything set in stone. That total estimated from damages, clean-up fees, county fees and emergency protective measure costs. Of course all of that leaving a dent in Mobile County’s budget. A lot of that damage costs also includes labor and overtime hours for county employees.

As expected, Evans says Dauphin Island saw the brunt of the storm. “From every perspective, Dauphin Island had the worst damage. They probably saw the highest sustained winds.” Those damages coming from those winds and also flooding island-wide. The reasoning behind Governor Kay Ivey making a visit to see the damages.

But things are looking up for Mobile County in some terms. For instance power. 166,000 were without power post-Sally and as of late Friday afternoon, that number was down to 37,000. In addition, a lot of the debris, including most blocking roadways has been cleared.

Evans again saying he is thankful residents took the right precautions and everyone got out safe. “It appears the people of Mobile County did the right thing and went to safety and as a result there was no loss of life and no injuries reported thus far and to me that’s huge.”

