MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education.

Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success.

Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s the love the teachers have for their students that makes a difference.

“We work tirelessly, we work with each individual child, we meet them where they are, and we try and make sure that each child shows some type of growth from the lowest to the highest,” said Mixon. “That just takes a lot of dedication and a lot of long hours and hard work and collaborative work as teachers working together.”

Fifth-grade teacher, Sarah Hernandez, said it’s a huge honor to be recognized but it wouldn’t be possible without the students.

“From kindergarten to fifth grade, they want to be here, they want to learn, they want to strive, they want to achieve that next step and then set a higher goal and I think that makes a huge difference in a student and in a staff as well,” said Hernandez. “When we have leaders like what we have with Mrs. Streeter, who set that goal for us as well, then the sky’s the limit.”

Other schools in Mobile County that are ranked as the top schools in Alabama: