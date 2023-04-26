MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office is holding a Victims’ Remembrance Vigil and Resource Fair to help those who’s lives have been impacted by crime.

The vigil and resource fair will be held Thursday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at Cooper Riverside Park. The address is 101 S. Water Street.

The District Attorney’s Office says the purpose of their event is to help bring awareness to crime and crime prevention. The Victim Services providers will be present to help give a variety of resources for those impacted.

District Attorney Keith Blackwood says this is to help continue his support of helping victim’s families.

“We support our victims and their families,” said Blackwood. “We have full time victim service officers that meet the needs of our victims.”

There will be a vigil to help honor those who have lost their loved ones due to crime.

The DA’s office encourages those who may have lost a loved one to bring a picture of them to place on their remembrance board and participate in a butterfly release.

The fair and vigil will relocate to the atrium of Government Plaza if there is severe weather.