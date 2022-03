MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing girl.

Olivia McDaniel was last seen on March 23, 2022, near the area of Summit Drive in Semmes, according to a Facebook post from the MCSO.

McDaniel may be driving a silver Ford Escape, according to the post.

The MCSO also provided pictures of McDaniel.

If you have any information about McDaniel’s whereabouts, call the MCSO at 251-574-8633.