MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three people who allegedly burglarized a vape shop off Lott Road.

The burglary happened Sunday, May 22. Surveillance video obtained by the MCSO shows three people breaking into The Cloud House. Deputies believe a crowbar seen in the footage was used to shatter the glass door to get inside.

Items are seen being dumped into black bags before the group heads out of the shop. Deputies are looking for a white truck which may be an older model Chevrolet or Ford Ranger. The truck is also believed to be a two-door.

If you have any information about the truck or the crime, call the MCSO at 251-574-8633. You can also submit a tip by clicking the link here.