MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office found the body of a man who went missing on April 15.

The remains of Joseph Colvin, 61, were found in a pond behind a property at Iron Rush Road. Colvin’s roommate found his body floating face down in the pond. He was also found with his passport and $200 in cash, according to a news release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Colvin was reported missing by Dana Jones, who owned the property where Colvin was found. He was living on Jone’s property at the time he disappeared.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, according to the release.