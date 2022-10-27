MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Circut Court Judge that was accused of many ethics violations has accepted a resolution.

Judge James T. Patterson was accused of “making denigrating comments about the Governor of the State and the presiding judge of the circuit, using cuss words and/or profanity, and making otherwise highly inappropriate comments.”

The Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission and Judge Patterson both agreed to seek a resolution on the charges he received. The resolution was approved on Oct. 27, and said Judge Patterson:

Is adjudged guilty of the Charges in Complaint

Is publicly censured and, further, that public censure will be issued in a newspaper of general circulation in Mobile County

Is ordered to complete 15 hours of judicial education on judicial ethics as approved and/or recommended by the Commission within 12 months at Judge Patterson’s expense, to include at least 3 hours of training focused on cultural sensitivity

Is ordered to read and review weekly emails forwarded to him by the Commission from the National Center for Judicial Ethics for 6 months

Shall consult and meet at a minimum monthly for at least 6 months with another judge as a mentor concerning various issues, with the mentor to be approved and/or recommended by the Commission. The mentor judge shall submit to the Commission a report of the Judge Patterson’s compliance with the Canons and the mentorship every 2 months

Is ordered to refrain from engaging in joking or other inappropriate or offensive colloquies with litigants, attorneys, or court staff while in the courtroom or with anyone in other public settings in the courthouse, and further refrain from the use of profanity or off-color language in the courthouse, including in chambers or other private settings therein

Is suspended without pay for a period of 45 days, to begin immediately

Is immediately reinstated to service without pay and will be restored to pay on his 46th day of service

Is taxed with the costs of this prosecution allowed to the Commission under Ala. R. Civ. P. 54, in the amount of $2,741.60, and also taxed with the costs to the Court of the Judiciary for the court reporter’s transcription of the public proceeding in that Court and for the Court’s publication of a Public Censure.