MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In the initiative to celebrate Earth Day, Mobile County wants to remind citizens to take advantage of recycling resources available to those in the community.

Mobile County Recycling Center will be open on Earth Day for those interested in properly discarding recyclables.

The following will be accepted:

Free Document Shredding (limit two boxes)

Free Electronic Recycling (no televisions)

There will also be a sign-up for community cleanups and supplies. A Free plant giveaway will be available to the first 100 guests.

Mobile County Recycling Center will be open on Earth Day from 9 a.m. to noon.