MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson released initial planning and renderings for the Mobile County Aquatics Center in her March newsletter.

The proposed 40,000 square foot center will be located within the Mobile County Sportsplex at 3701 Hall’s Mill Road. When complete, there will be a competitive pool, a warm-up/instructional pool, locker rooms and restrooms, and outdoor competition pool with two dive wells and parking.

The Sportsplex already has three multi-sport fields with plans for 10 more.

“Mobile County is about $5 million away from breaking ground on the Aquatics Center,” said Commissioner Connie Hudson.

Once the money is collected, the $20 million Phase 1 will begin. Phase 1 includes the outdoors pool and check-in/concessions building and the indoor instructional pool with locker rooms, restrooms and a parking lot.

The center will have club swimming as well as more than a dozen MCPSS schools having the ability to host swim or swim and dive teams.

There will also be youth swim clubs, wellness/therapy classes and instructional programs.