MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Most animals that come through the Mobile County Animal Shelter get to be adopted after their stray hold. For some dogs, like Sheba, that isn’t an option.

Sheba is a 1-year-old Bulldog mix who was taken in at MCAS. Through her vet check-ups, doctors determined that Sheba might need surgery. The veterinarians have given her medicine but feel like that isn’t enough.

MCAS said in a Facebook post that they are trying to get the attention of a rescue group that would be willing to take her. If you are with a rescue group, you are asked to contact MCAS at elizabeth.jones@mobilecountyal.gov.