Mobile closes flooded roads: Update

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Department of Public Works placed “water over road” signs in parts of West Mobile where roads were impassable on Monday at 1 p.m.
These signs were placed at the beginning and end of hazardous areas, including Newman Road, Airport Boulevard and Busby Road.
Mobile County officials said in a news release the following areas have an inch or more of water along the roadway, causing the area to be more hazardous:
- Airport Boulevard west of Johnson Road
- Gaston Loop at Tom Gaston Road
- Cat Deakle Road west of Gaston Loop Road
- Tanner Williams Road at Hubert Pierce Road
Officials urged residents to stay away from hazardous areas until conditions improved.
As far as other roadways in the area, officials encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as other roads in Mobile County may experience similar conditions.
Turn Around Don’t Drown™ safety tips from National Weather Service:
- Avoid areas already flooded, especially if the water is flowing fast. Do not attempt to cross flowing streams.
- Road beds may be washed out under flood waters. NEVER drive through flooded roadways – you do not know the condition of the road under the water.
- Do not walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can make you fall.
- Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely. You and your car can be quickly swept away.
- Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling
- A foot of water will float many vehicles.
- Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including SUVs and pick-up trucks.
- Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flood waters.