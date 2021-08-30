Mobile closes flooded roads: Update

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Department of Public Works placed “water over road” signs in parts of West Mobile where roads were impassable on Monday at 1 p.m.

These signs were placed at the beginning and end of hazardous areas, including Newman Road, Airport Boulevard and Busby Road.

Mobile County officials said in a news release the following areas have an inch or more of water along the roadway, causing the area to be more hazardous:

Airport Boulevard west of Johnson Road

Gaston Loop at Tom Gaston Road

Cat Deakle Road west of Gaston Loop Roa d

d Tanner Williams Road at Hubert Pierce Road

Officials urged residents to stay away from hazardous areas until conditions improved.

As far as other roadways in the area, officials encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as other roads in Mobile County may experience similar conditions.

Turn Around Don’t Drown™ safety tips from National Weather Service: