MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council gave the green light to Goodwin Mills Cawood, LLC to begin construction for 25% of the renovations for the Mobile Civic Center.

Mardi Gras is on the forefront of items that the city is considering during the renovation process.

“The city’s doing all it can right now to make sure we minimize any impact that any events are going to happen there, but there’s no doubt that during the actual renovation or construction, there’s going to be an impact,” James Delapp, Public Works Executive Director, said.

Renovations to the 59-year-old building include a new parking area and new office buildings.

However, Delapp said at least one Mardi Gras season will be affected.

“What we do know is this coming year’s Mardi Gras, 2024, the parking lot that’s traditionally used for parking for the events will be closed for the construction of the new office building and the new parking deck,” Delapp said.

Delapp said he anticipates that construction of the new parking deck will be completed and ready for revelers in time for the 2025 Mardi Gras season.

The project is expected to take 21 months to complete.