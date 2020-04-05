Mobile citywide curfew takes effect, what you need to know

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – As coronavirus cases top 100 in Mobile County, a new curfew is now in effect as of 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The new measure combatting the coronavirus outbreak is on top of Governor Ivey’s stay at home order.

News 5 visited Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile shortly after the curfew took place and it was close to a ghost town, showing residents taking this curfew to heart. During a press conference on Friday, Mayor Stimpson said this decision was a step towards safety. He said “This is just another step that we have taken in this quest to keep you safe…What curfews usually do is try to keep people off the street and looking around at other communities, most people have a defined curfew time and so that is part of this order.”

The curfew does exempt first responders, healthcare workers, people defined as vital workers, members of media, travelers going through the city and people experiencing homelessness. This curfew is also not limited to city lines, it also includes all of Mobile Police’s jurisdiction.

During the hours not under curfew, that statewide stay at home order is still in place, but of course exceptions lie there as well. Those exemptions include grocery shopping, certain religious activities, those reporting to an essential job and outdoor activities.

Wendy Largent, a Mobile resident we spoke with said this about the curfew ” There is no need to be out and about. We need to keep everybody safe and the best way to do that is to stay at home.”