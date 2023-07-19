MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The areas that voted to join the City of Mobile have already seen a difference in city services, but there is still more to come.

Before the annexation, Mobile Police could not patrol the areas, however they could respond callers.

“Now with the annexation, police are able to enforce our city ordinances in these areas. That makes a big difference,” Gina Gregory, District 7 Mobile City Council Member, said.

The probate judge must approve and certify the votes before he residents of the King’s Branch, Cottage Hill and Orchard Estates corridors can officially become citizens of Mobile. The city’s Chief of Staff, James Barber, said he is anticipating the certification of the votes to be completed on Tuesday, July 25.

“It all is contingent on when the judge certifies the vote, and when they become in the city, and that’s when the emergency medical services start,” Barber said. “I will tell you though, as early as this morning, we began repositioning assets so that we can take over the moment that the judge certifies the vote.”

Mobile Police began patrolling the annexed areas immediately, but they cannot enforce city ordinances until the voted are certified. That is also when MPD will deploy radar technology to monitor traffic laws as well as form neighborhood watch groups.

The Mobile Police Department, like many agencies across the country, is dealing with an officer shortage. Barber said the city is constantly working to recruit new officers.

“I keep reminding everybody that we’re already there. there are police officers already assigned to the area,” Barber said.

Barber said more than just police is on hold until the votes are certified.

“The only thing that we may be adding is paramedics to maybe a 12th ambulance, and we’re looking at that,” Barber said.

Barber said the city is aiming to begin trash pickups on October 1.