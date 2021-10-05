Mobile city runoff elections begin: Where to vote

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Voters in Mobile head to the polls today to decide three City Council runoff elections.

The unusual District 2 runoff pits challenger William Carroll against incumbent Levon Manzie, who died last month. Manzie is still on the ballot and a concerted reelection campaign has continued after his death.

Carroll previously served on City Council.

For District 1, Cory Penn faces Herman Thomas.

In District 6, Josh Woods faces Scott Jones.

Where to vote

To find your voting location, use this tool from the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office.

You can use your address to find your polling location. You can also check your voter registration status.