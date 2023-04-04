MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — District 6 Mobile City Councilman Scott Jones has announced his resignation due to the council’s continued support of AltaPointe.

In the Mobile City Council meeting Tuesday morning Jones said, “I cannot continue to sit on this council that allows an environment that creates the conditions for this abuse to continue, defends those actions, and then funds the organization where those actions exist.” This comes a month after Jones called for the removal of AltaPointe Health CEO Tuerk Schlesinger. That was following a jury awarding $7 million to the family of a young man who was sexually assaulted at BayPointe Children’s Psychiatric Hospital in November 2019.

“I’ve laid out facts of abuses numerous times, I’ve gone to committee meetings, members of this council have tried to shut down parents that have simply tried to state the problems that they have. We have the ability to impact change yet we refuse to do that as a city council,” said Jones during his remarks Tuesday. He was elected in 2021 and has not finished a full first term. Jones said he would continue in public service but not on the city council. As he finished his remarks other council members looked visibly stunned by his announcement. Scott Jones’s announcement starts at about one hour and 27 minutes into Tuesday’s City Council YouTube feed.