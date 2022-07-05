MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile City Councilman, who was arrested in Baldwin County during the July 4th weekend, has released an official statement regarding the incident.

Ben Reynolds, District 4 Councilman in Mobile, was booked into the Baldwin County Jail Sunday morning just after 9:30 a.m. for public intoxication. He was released on a $100 bond at 11:32 a.m. the same day.

I was in Orange Beach during the 4th of July weekend having a good time like thousands of others. There was a heavy law enforcement presence, as there should have been. I was arrested for public intoxication Saturday evening as a passenger in a boat at around 7:30 p.m. and was released the following morning. I would like to acknowledge the very difficult job our law enforcement officers are charged with and the fact that many of their decisions have to be made in less-than-optimal situation. As I move forward in this process and the judicial system is able to take a more deliberate, thorough view of the evidence, I am confident justice will be served. I will not be making any additional comments about this matter and will continue to focus on the job I was hired to do for the citizens of District 4. Ben Reynolds, City Councilman

The City of Mobile released a statement Sunday in which they said they were not going to comment at that time.