MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile City Councilman and Council President Levon Manzie has passed away.

Levon Manzie’s family confirmed to WKRG News 5 he passed away Sunday night around 10 p.m.. Manzie has served on Mobile City Council since 2013. He served as vice president since 2017 and was finishing his term as council president.

We are still learning the details of his passing and will update this developing story.