MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City Councilman John Williams will not seek re-election.

WKRG News 5 confirmed the news with the District 4 councilman on Wednesday.

Williams, who has held office for 15 years, told us he wants to avoid becoming a lifetime politician, for which he says the system was not designed.

Williams plans to release more details about his decision on Thursday.