Mobile City Councilman John Williams endorses Ben Reynolds for District 4

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Longtime Mobile City Councilman John Williams has endorsed Ben Reynolds as his replacement for District 4 city councilman.

Williams made the endorsement during a press conference at Mims Park on Thursday.

“It is my intent that from this day forward, as long as the citizens of Mobile will have him… again I will support him before, during and after this campaign, whatever it takes to continue what we are doing,” Williams said.

Williams has held the position of District 4 city councilman for 15 years.

“Public safety will continue to be the focus, and it will be my main focus continuing going forward, taking care of issues that are common in District 4,” Reynolds said. “Property crimes are very prevalent in some neighborhoods. Panhandling is an issue throughout our district, throughout Tillmans Corner and all throughout Highway 90. I hope to do my part in resolving those issues.”

Watch the full video of the press conference below.

On Wednesday, Williams confirmed to WKRG News 5 he would not seek re-election, saying he wants to avoid becoming a lifetime politician, for which he says the system was not designed.