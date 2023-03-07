A Mobile City Councilman called for the removal of the AltaPointe Health CEO Tuesday after a sexual assault case concluded last Friday.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile City Councilman called for the removal of the AltaPointe Health CEO Tuesday after a sexual assault case concluded last Friday.

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones said in the Mobile City Council meeting Tuesday that he wants to request that the 310 Board that the AltaPointe Health CEO Tuerk Schlesinger be removed from his position. 310 Boards oversee community mental health centers in the state.

On Friday, March 3, a jury awarded $7 million to the family of a young man who was sexually assaulted at BayPointe Children’s Psychiatric Hospital in November 2019. The assault happened “when another minor patient was unsupervised and entered the victim’s room where he remained for over eight minutes behind a locked door.”

Councilman Jones said, “The issue here is, this is not just about this case. This is about the culture at AltaPointe. This case occurred two years ago. The problem is it still continues to happen today.”

WKRG reached out to AltaPointe Friday for a statement about the case.