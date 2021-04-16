Mobile City Council will return to in-person meetings on April 27

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council announced that weekly meetings will once again be held in person beginning Tuesday, April 27.

Council meetings will resume at Government Plaza at 205 Government St. at 10:30 a.m., with the pre-council meetings beginning at 9 a.m.

Council President Levon Manzie, District 2, made the announcement during the council’s weekly meeting.

“We have a lot to be thankful and grateful for as a community. One of those things is the return to Government Plaza for this great legislative body. I look forward to being back in our normal setting on April 27 and being able to have the highest level of transparency for our citizens and stakeholders as possible,” Manzie said.

The council will be following CDC guidelines regarding social distancing. Also, Government Plaza officials require that a face mask be worn throughout the building until the end of the month.

In response to guidance from local, state and national leaders in the fight against the COVID-19 virus, the council has been meeting remotely since April 14, 2020.

To view city council agendas, click here.