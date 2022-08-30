MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are now one step closer into bringing TopGolf to Mobile.

The city council voted unanimously all in favor to grant TopGolf a $1.25 million cash incentive. Now, TopGolf has received a total of $2.5 million. The county commissioners voted to grant TopGolf $1.25 million last week.

The city council members were proud of their decision. After the vote, members took time to reflect on the decision noting this would provide an economic boost and entertainment value. City Councilman William Carroll says that they’re making a good investment.

“Some of those who challenge the reason why the expenditure and why spend on retail. It wasn’t the retail value on this at all,” said Carroll. “The value in the TopGolf is the entertainment value more so than anything else. And that’s why it’s a good investment.”

Some people had concerns as to why the city was considering investing a $1.25 million cash incentive into the TopGolf because an exact wage of how much workers would make was not disclosed. However, Councilwoman Gina Gregory read a statement provided from TopGolf.

“The venue will have 30 salary positions,” read Gregory. “With average of more than $50,000 a year plus in benefits and an additional 120 part-time and full-time positions with hourly wages up to $27 an hour.”

Because of the jobs TopGolf will bring, the city council members are seeing a return on investment.

There will be part-time and full-time job opportunities with benefits, and Councilman Ben Reynolds said that this project is going to bring back revenue to the city.

The TopGolf is set to be built on the site of the Stadium 18 Movie Theater in McGowan Park off I-65 and Government Boulevard.

There is not an exact start date to begin the construction of TopGolf, but demolition of the movie theater is set to sometime in October.