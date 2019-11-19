Mobile City Council to vote on proposed annexation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile City Council members will vote on a proposed annexation plan during Tuesday’s city council meeting. They’re deciding if people in three areas of West Mobile will be allowed to vote on annexing into the city.

The three proposed areas for annexation are just west of Schillinger Road, areas north and south of Airport Boulevard past Snow Road, and the King’s Brand area along Bear Fork Road.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson has been urging council members to vote yes. Stimpson says annexing these areas would bring Mobile’s population to more than 200,000 people making it the second largest city in Alabama. He argues this would increase the potential for economic development and growth.

Over the past 24 hours, I’ve received more than 1,100 emails from Mobile citizens urging support for annexation. — Sandy Stimpson (@MayorStimpson) November 19, 2019

If annexed into the city, those residents would be guaranteed police and fire protection. In turn they would pay city taxes.

Five council members need to vote yes for the measure to pass and not everyone is on board. Two council members have openly said they are opposed to the idea: Fred Richardson and C.J. Small. Richardson argues the plan would cost more than it would bring in.

Richardson said, “We’re only going to collect 2.2-million-dollars from them. It’s going to cost us nearly 40-million-dollars to service them. You think my vote’s going to be yes on that? Do you think you would buy a building to rent and it’s going to cost you 27-million-dollars to buy the building, and the rent you’re going to collect is 2.2-million-dollars? Your expense is going to be 27-million-dollars on that building, and you’re going to collect 2.2-million-dollars, and you’re going to buy the building? I don’t think so.”

If Richardson and Small both vote against the annexation proposal, a third “no” vote would kill it.

If annexation is approved by the city council, the people who live in the proposed areas would need to vote themselves if they want to be part of the city. That special election would take place before the end of the year.

The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce tweeted Tuesday morning urging their members to attend the city council meeting in support of the annexation proposal.

This morning Chamber members are encouraged to attend the 10:30 am @City_of_Mobile Council meeting in support of allowing an #annexation vote to happen. — Mobile Area Chamber (@MobileChamber) November 19, 2019

The Mobile City Council meeting is scheduled for 10:30 Tuesday morning. Check back with WKRG for an update when the vote happens.

