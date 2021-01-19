Mobile City Council to vote on animal tethering ordinance Feb. 2

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council will vote on an ordinance requiring animals to be tethered on Feb. 2.

The ordinance is aimed to prevent dogs from roaming free within city limits. When in public, animals must be on a leash no longer than 10 feet at all times, but there are some exceptions, such as at dog parks, law enforcement operations, and legal hunting.

The ordinance has a provision that it will be unlawful for anyone to allow any animal in their control or possession to be tied, leashed or chained to a doghouse, tree, post, stake, barrel, or other stationary objects for more than 15 minutes unless its owner is present within sight of the animal.

Read the ordinance

The ordinance was presented by Councilman Fred Richardson.

The Mobile Public Safety Committee had a virtual meeting Jan 19 to hear from citizens about the proposed ordinance.

“It’s a great start,” said Janine Woods, Executive Director of the Mobile SPCA. “There are some people that are not going to like it all. Any of us in the humane movement hope that no dog is tethered ever, but we have to try to be a little bit flexible.”

