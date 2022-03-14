MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced in his Nightly Newsletter Monday that the Mobile City Council would be meeting Tuesday, March 15 to discuss the future plans of the Civic Center.

Stimpson said his administration has considered two possible paths for the Mobile Civic Center.

One would be to renovate the current facility to bring it up to modern standards and maximize its use. The second would be to build an entirely new venue from the ground up in the same location. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson

On Tuesday, the City Council is set to discuss an agreement with Populous Architects to help get a better idea of renovation costs.

Stimpson said if it is approved by the council, Populous’ team would move forward and evaluate the building. Then the company would provide a design concept and new ideas on how they can better utilize the facility.