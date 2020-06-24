Mobile City Council to hold special meeting on police policies and relations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss issues related to the Mobile Police Department’s policies and procedures.

FULL RELEASE FROM MOBILE CITY COUNCIL:

The City Council will hold a special meeting of the full council on Thursday, July 9th, at 4:00 p.m. to discuss issues related to the Mobile Police Department’s policies and procedures and ensuring a positive and productive relationship between the department and community. “For our police department to be successful, there must be trust and a solid relationship with the community,” said Council President Levon Manzie. “This meeting will provide us the opportunity to get a good overview of where we are and determine opportunities to be better as a department and as a community.” Members of the public are invited to attend and speak on issues of concern. Specific questions should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7th in order to provide adequate time to obtain answers. Based on continued guidance from state and local public health experts, a limited number of people will be allowed entry to the meeting at one time to allow for proper social distancing. Citizens attending will be able to view the meeting on the atrium monitors and will be called in to address the Council on their item of interest. The meeting will take place in the Auditorium on the first floor of Government Plaza.

