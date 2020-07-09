Mobile City Council to hold special meeting on MPD policies, procedures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department’s policies and procedures will be at the center of a public meeting Thursday.

This comes as police departments across the country face scrutiny following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Mobile City Council will be holding a special meeting to discuss issues related to the Mobile Police Department’s policies and procedures. Some of those issues include: use of lethal force, restraint techniques including neck or choke holds, crisis intervention,

Mobile residents will be able to speak in front of council members for two minutes on the issues pertaining to MPD’s policies and procedures.

A limited amount of people will be allowed inside the meeting at a time, to allow for proper social distancing. But, those who are signed up to speak will be called in when it is their time, and the meeting will be shown on the monitors in the atrium of Government Plaza.

If you do wish to speak, you are encouraged to bring identification showing you are a resident of the City of Mobile or the Mobile police jurisdiction.

You can sigh up to speak until 12:00 p.m. Thursday with the City Clerk’s office. The City Clerk’s office can be reached at: cityclerk@cityofmobile.org or 251-208-7411.

The meeting will be held in the first floor auditorium of Government Plaza at 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

