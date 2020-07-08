Mobile City Council to hear from public on police practices

The Mobile City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday, July 9, to discuss issues related to the Mobile Police Department’s policies and procedures.

Residents of the city and police jurisdiction will be able to speak for two minutes on issues of concern relating to use of lethal force, restraint techniques, including neck or choke holds, crisis intervention, de-escalation tactics, body cameras, use and types of non-lethal weapons, no-knock warrants, deployment of back-up assistance, evaluations of applicants, gun violence, and crime trends in the city.

Those interested in speaking at the meeting should sign up with the City Clerk’s office no later than noon on July 9. The meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the auditorium at Government Plaza.

The City Clerk’s office can be reached at cityclerk@cityofmobile.org or 251-208-7411.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a limited number of people will be allowed in the meeting at one time to allow for proper social distancing. Citizens attending will be able to view the meeting on the atrium monitors and will be called in to address the Council on their item of interest. Those wishing to speak should bring identification demonstrating they are a resident of the city or police jurisdiction.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the Council’s Facebook page.

