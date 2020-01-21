Mobile City Council to discuss passenger rail service Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We may be getting closer to the return of passenger rail service in Mobile. City Council members meet later today to talk about some key issues.

It’s been roughly a decade and a half since we’ve had passenger rail service and today they’ll talk about how it might be funded and how much the city has to commit.

Today members of the City Council’s Finance Committee meet at 1 pm at Government Plaza. They’ll meet with members of the Southern Rail Commission. One of the issues up for discussion is how the project might be funded and how much the city might chip in. The deadline to sign a letter of intent has been extended. At issue is the wording of the document and what Mobile may be obligated to do in an eventual partnership.

LATEST STORIES: