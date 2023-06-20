MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council will discuss a contract that would relocate Hank Aaron’s childhood home during their regular meeting Tuesday, according to a release from the City of Mobile.

The release said the City of Mobile’s Real Estate Asset Management Department has “identified a suitable location for the Hank Aaron Home in Toulminville.” This property proposed is the same property that houses the Mobile Police Department’s third precinct.

“I want to thank all our staff and the members of the Mobile City Council who worked with us to identify an appropriate location for Hank Aaron’s childhood home in the Toulminville community,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “Our goal has always been to preserve and highlight Hank Aaron’s incredible legacy in the neighborhood where he first learned the game of baseball. This is exciting news for Hank Aaron fans, the Toulminville community, and the City of Mobile.”