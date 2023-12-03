MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Mobile City Council are being asked to consider a plan this week to formally ban “pre-dawn” and “no-knock” warrants in the city. Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn is introducing an ordinance at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The measure would amend the current city code to ban police from using either.

The action is being taken following the shooting death of a teenager by Mobile Police during a pre-dawn raid in mid-November. The only exception to the ban is if the Police Chief and Public Safety Director agree there’s a risk to law enforcement safety. The ordinance requires them to certify in writing that they need to circumvent the ban.

The amended ordinance will be introduced at Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting. You can read it here. It is unlikely council members will take any action on it this week.